Family Claims HOA Targeting Them In Retaliation For Support Of Trump

ALFORD MEADOWS, Colo. (CBS) – A family in Colorado says the neighborhood homeowner’s association is targeting them because of their support for President Donald Trump.

The family has now erected a massive sign warning other homeowners.

Recently the HOA told the family to remove a colonial flag from the side of the house because it was considered a sign.

The family feels some members of the board are targeting them because of their vocal support for President Trump in the election, which was on display on their front lawn.

“Somebody does not like our political affiliation, because of that they started this vendetta,” said homeowner Colleen Stephens.

The homeowner says he just wants a letter of apology and says he’ll remove the massive sign.

The lawyer for the HOA has not responded any calls.