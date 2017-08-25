HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest updates | Current track prediction | Video forecast

Family Claims HOA Targeting Them In Retaliation For Support Of Trump

Filed Under: Colorado, Donald Trump, HOA

ALFORD MEADOWS, Colo. (CBS) – A family in Colorado says the neighborhood homeowner’s association is targeting them because of their support for President Donald Trump.

The family has now erected a massive sign warning other homeowners.

Recently the HOA told the family to remove a colonial flag from the side of the house because it was considered a sign.

The family feels some members of the board are targeting them because of their vocal support for President Trump in the election, which was on display on their front lawn.

“Somebody does not like our political affiliation, because of that they started this vendetta,” said homeowner Colleen Stephens.

The homeowner says he just wants a letter of apology and says he’ll remove the massive sign.

The lawyer for the HOA has not responded any calls.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch