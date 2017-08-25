HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest updates | Current track prediction | Video forecast

California Man Accused Of Killing Cellmate On Day Of Release

Filed Under: Bay Area, Dublin

DUBLIN (AP) — A Bay Area jail inmate has been put back behind bars on the day he was scheduled for release after being accused of killing his cellmate on the way out.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports it found out about the killing on Thursday through a tip from the accused inmate’s sister. The newspaper reports that the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office did not publicly report the incident, as it usually does for jail homicides.

Sgt. Ray Kelly, a spokesman for the office, says deputies reported the killing to the parties they’re required to.

Kelly says the incident was treated as a suspicious death before being ruled a homicide. He says cameras did not capture the killing and no weapons were found.

A guard found the dead inmate after noticing the accused man left his cell door open when he left.

