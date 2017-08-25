Suspects Driving Stolen Mikuni Restaurant Van Burglarize 2 Shops

EL DORADO HILLS (CBS13) – Authorities are investigating a string of burglaries perpetrated by suspects who used a stolen Mikuni’s restaurant van.
The incidents happened early Friday morning. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, the Valero Gas Station near Pony Express Trail and Ridgeway Drive reported a break-in.
An hour later, apparently the same suspects broke into the El Dorado Saloon. A worker interrupted the burglars and was forced to the floor, deputies say. The worker was not hurt.
In both burglaries, the suspects were seen using a distinctive vehicle – a van owned by Mikuni restaurant.
As deputies found out, the restaurant had reported the van stolen from their Roseville location earlier in that night.
Detectives are now working to identify the suspects. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact authorities.