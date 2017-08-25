Report: San Francisco 49ers Release Ahmad Brooks

UPDATE: The San Francisco 49ers have released Ahmad Brooks. The team tweeted out the news on Friday.
The #49ers have released LB Ahmad Brooks.
The San Francisco 49ers are planning on releasing Ahmad Brooks, reports say.
Sacbee.com says that Brooks, 33, has been a starter on the edge of the team’s defense since 2011.
Following Joe Staley, he’s the second longest tenured San Francisco 49er.
Matt Barrows tweeted the story on Friday.
