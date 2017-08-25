Report: San Francisco 49ers Release Ahmad Brooks

Second Santa Clara Inmate In Courthouse Escape CaughtAuthorities say the second of two California inmates who escaped from a courthouse earlier this month has been captured.

UNICEF: Vaccines Cargo To Blockaded Yemen Can't Be One-OffThe U.N. child agency said Sunday that it has flown 1.9 million doses of vaccines to war-torn Yemen, its first aid delivery since a Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels tightened a sea and air blockade earlier this month. Regional UNICEF director Geert Cappelaere described Saturday's shipment as a "very small step" at a time of immense need and warned that it must not be a one-off.

Trump: Electing Democrat As Alabama Senator Would Be 'BAD!'President Donald Trump is again coming to the side of GOP Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore despite calls from other Republican leaders that Moore should leave the race over accusations of decades-old sexual assault.

Bali Volcano Dusts Resorts In Ash volcano on the Indonesian island of Bali has rumbled to life with eruptions that dusted nearby resorts and villages with ash and forced the closure of the small international airport on neighboring Lombok island as towering gray plumes drifted east. Mount Agung erupted on Saturday evening and three times early Sunday, lighting its cone with an orange glow and sending ash 4,000 meters (13,000 feet) into the atmosphere. It is still gushing and the ash clouds have forced the closure of Lombok island's airport until at least 6 a.m. Monday, an official at the airport said.