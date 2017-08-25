HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest updates | Current track prediction | Video forecast

Sacramento Boy Who Walked Away From Children’s Home Found Safe

Filed Under: Missing Persons, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on a search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Sacramento:

8:20 a.m.

Sacramento police say 10-year-old Justice Russell has been found safe.

Russell went missing Thursday afternoon after walking awy from a children’s home.

Friday morning, police said that Justice had been found. He is now being taken back to the children’s home.

6:27 a.m.

Police need your help to find a 10-year-old boy last seen walking on Perry Avenue toward Stockton Boulevard.

His name is Justice Russell. According to police, he went missing Thursday afternoon after leaving a local children’s home.

It’s believed that from there, Justice met up with other children at Lawrence Park.

Police consider Justice to be at-risk due to his age and a medical condition.

The 10-year-old was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts and a white tank top. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.

