Sacramento Boy Who Walked Away From Children’s Home Found Safe

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The latest on a search for a missing 10-year-old boy in Sacramento:
8:20 a.m.
Sacramento police say 10-year-old Justice Russell has been found safe.
Russell went missing Thursday afternoon after walking awy from a children’s home.
Friday morning, police said that Justice had been found. He is now being taken back to the children’s home.
6:27 a.m.
Police need your help to find a 10-year-old boy last seen walking on Perry Avenue toward Stockton Boulevard.
His name is Justice Russell. According to police, he went missing Thursday afternoon after leaving a local children’s home.
It’s believed that from there, Justice met up with other children at Lawrence Park.
Police consider Justice to be at-risk due to his age and a medical condition.
The 10-year-old was last seen wearing gray basketball shorts and a white tank top. Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be is asked to call Sacramento police at (916) 264-5471.