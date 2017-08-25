Tom Petty Illness Leaves Sacramento Fans Heartbroken

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Golden 1 Center was empty in Sacramento on Friday night after Tom Petty canceled his performance hours before he was set to take the stage.

“I was ready for Tom Petty,” said concert goer Dean Tedford, “we’ve been planning this for a while. Tom Petty is big for us.”

Tedford has been a music collector for years and is a big fan of Tom Petty.

“I’ve seen a lot of shows in my day. Tom Petty is one of those I haven’t seen, and this was kind of a bucket list one for me,” said Tedford.

Tedford and his wife took off work and drove down from Redding on Friday morning. After having lunch, Tedford got the email.

“My heart kind of fell out of me, to be honest,” said Tedford.

The concert had been postponed.

“It’s almost like this lead up to the whole concert, and then it doesn’t happen,” said Tedford’s wife.

Another Planet Entertainment, which represents Tom Petty’s tour, released a statement saying in part, “With deepest regrets, we have just been informed that Tom Petty’s laryngitis has not improved…we will announce a rescheduled date as soon as possible…We wish Tom a quick recovery.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this for three weeks,” said one woman outside Golden 1 Center.

Many people say they’re understanding, but upset about the news.

“I’m so sad. So so sad. We were here to see them,” said another concert goer.

Many people had taken off work, traveled, and booked hotels for Friday’s concert.

“It’s a bummer, but can’t do nothing about it,” said Dave Lewis.

As the Heartbreakers tour continues, people in the capital city will have to wait.

“We hope he gets better soon and comes back to Sacramento,” said Trish Stutfield.

The concert has been rescheduled for Friday, Sept. 1. Another Planet Entertainment says all tickets will be eligible for a refund or will be honored at the rescheduled show.