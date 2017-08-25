HURRICANE HARVEY: Latest updates | Current track prediction | Video forecast

UFC President Dana White showed up: The Drive – 8/25

Filed Under: Samsung

HOUR 1: 

838896286 UFC President Dana White showed up: The Drive 8/25

(Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Dave and Kayte opened the show by discussing the Yankees-Tigers brawl, McGregor and Mayweather’s fight, and LeSean McCoy’s comments on Colin Kaepernick. Brian Detrick, who will be participating in the California Water Ski Pro Am, also joined Dave and Kayte to talk about the event.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 2: 

gettyimages 838037630 UFC President Dana White showed up: The Drive 8/25

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In hour 2, Dave and Kayte broke down the McGregor-Mayweather fight, and gave their thoughts on the happenings in the Tigers-Yankees brawl on Thursday.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

163176063 UFC President Dana White showed up: The Drive 8/25

Dana White (Photo By Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

UFC President Dana White joined the show during the third hour. Dave and Kayte talked more about the fight, and also gave their picks on whether McGregor or Mayweather will win on Saturday.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

 

