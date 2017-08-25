HOUR 1:
Dave and Kayte opened the show by discussing the Yankees-Tigers brawl, McGregor and Mayweather’s fight, and LeSean McCoy’s comments on Colin Kaepernick. Brian Detrick, who will be participating in the California Water Ski Pro Am, also joined Dave and Kayte to talk about the event.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 2:
In hour 2, Dave and Kayte broke down the McGregor-Mayweather fight, and gave their thoughts on the happenings in the Tigers-Yankees brawl on Thursday.
Listen to the whole hour here:
HOUR 3:
UFC President Dana White joined the show during the third hour. Dave and Kayte talked more about the fight, and also gave their picks on whether McGregor or Mayweather will win on Saturday.
Listen to the whole hour here: