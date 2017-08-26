Big Money Bets Roll In Late For Mayweather Jr. Versus McGregor Fight

Terrifying Encounter Between Teenage Girl and Burglar Caught On CameraBefore leaving he opened the closet door-and the two came face to face. The moment, terrifying the teen. The surveillance camera captured her shrieking, as he yelled back.

Increasing Safety Concerns After Drone Drops Leaflets Over Levi's StadiumDrones can be legally flown almost anywhere as long as they're not near airports, sports venues, or wildfires, but what authority do police have against drones flying illegally?

California Farmworker Union Wins Battle To Ensure ContractsIn a unanimous ruling, the highest court in the nation's leading agricultural state upheld a law that allows California to impose labor contracts for farmworkers whose unions and employers do not agree on wages or other working conditions.

Harvey Weinstein Resigns From Directors Guild Of AmericaWeinstein has been expelled from a number of professional guilds and organizations, including the Producer's Guild and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences since dozens of women have come forward to accuse the movie mogul of sexual harassment or sexual assaults, including rape.