Crews Battling Fire On Northgate Blvd In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire investigators are on scene after a two alarm fire breaks out at a Wendy’s restaurant.
It’s happening on Northgate Boulevard. The call game in just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, with reports of heavy smoke. When crews arrived on scene, flames were bursting through the roof of the Wendy’s.
Due to the size of the fire, crews used aerial waterways instead of fighting it from the ground.
No one was inside the Wendy’s at the time and no one was injured.
Northbound Northgate has been shut down, and is expected to remain closed until about 8:30 a.m. Crews will be on scene investigating for most of the morning.