Crews Battling Fire On Northgate Blvd In Sacramento

Filed Under: Fire, Sacramento, wendy's
Fire at Wendy's on Northgate - Courtesy Sacramento Fire Dept
Fire at Wendy's on Northgate

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Fire investigators are on scene after a two alarm fire breaks out at a Wendy’s restaurant.

It’s happening on Northgate Boulevard. The call game in just after 5:30 a.m. Saturday, with reports of heavy smoke.  When crews arrived on scene, flames were bursting through the roof of the Wendy’s.

Due to the size of the fire, crews used aerial waterways instead of fighting it from the ground.

No one was inside the Wendy’s at the time and no one was injured.

Northbound Northgate has been shut down, and is expected to remain closed until about 8:30 a.m.  Crews will be on scene investigating for most of the morning.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch