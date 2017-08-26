Hundreds March Against Right-Wing Group

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Hundreds of people are marching around San Francisco’s Alamo Square park holding signs condemning white supremacists and chanting, “Whose streets? Our streets!”Police in riot gear lined up Saturday along a fence erected at the park after the right-wing group Patriot Prayer said it planned to hold a news conference at the location.

However, the group later said the news conference would be held indoors. No further details were provided.

Mayor Ed Lee has denounced the group as inviting hate. Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson has denied that his group is racist.

10:50 a.m.

The organizer of a news conference by a right-wing group that had been planned for a San Francisco park now says the event will be held indoors.

Joey Gibson of the group Patriot Prayer did not provide a location or further details. He also said Saturday in a Facebook post that he would pop up at random sites throughout the city to speak with residents.

The move came as officials erected fencing at Alamo Square park and a large contingent of police monitored the location to prevent possible violence.

People were stopped from entering the park.

