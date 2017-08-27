Man Dies After Shooting Breaks Out At Party In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide that happened overnight Saturday.
Officials received the call just after midnight of a man shot on the 7500 block of Cottontree Way in South Sacramento.
A 37-year-old man was found shot outside a home and taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Deputies say there was a party at the home when an argument broke out. The people involved were asked to leave, and several minutes later, several gunshots were fired from a light colored sedan.
The suspect fled south on Renton Way after the shooting. Officials say there is no suspect description at this time.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident to contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115.