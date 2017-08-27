Multiple People Shot Near Meadowview Park, At Least One Dead

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Police are investigating a shooting in the area of Meadowview Park. According to a Sacramento Police Department public information officer, at least 2 people have been shot and 1 person is dead after a shooting on Sunday Afternoon near Meadowview Park in South Sacramento.
The shooting happened around 2:30 PM, Sunday afternoon. Sacramento Police investigators and Crime Scene Investigators have been dispatched to the scene.
No other information was immediately available. Check back here for the latest on this developing story.