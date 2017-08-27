West Sacramento House Vandalized With Hate Symbols And Racist Messages

WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) Police are investigating a vacant house in West Sacramento that was vandalism with hate-filled graffiti and symbols of white power.

The house, which neighbors say has been vacant for weeks, was entirely covered with ethnic and racial slurs, calling for the certain minority groups to be killed. There were also swastikas, and the words “White Power” sprayed painted on the front sidewalk.

“(I am) upset. I am so upset. Because we want to live peacefully,” said one woman, who lives on down the street, but who did not want to be identified.

She was one of the first to see her neighbor’s house after it was vandalized when she went to walk her dog Saturday morning.

She is a refugee from Tajikistan, who came to the U.S. more than 16 years ago, fleeing ethnic strife with the fall of the Soviet Union. She says she doesn’t want to see a repeat of that happening in her neighborhood.

“I don’t understand for what, why they hate each other, because different language, or different skin. It’s so stupid,” she explained.

Her other concern is that the house is located across the street from a huge community park and that the messages could have been seen by families and children.

West Sacramento police only found out about the incident late Saturday evening when officers came out to investigate.

A few neighbors think it’s probably the work of misfit teenagers. But for one man, whose family has lived in the neighborhood for more than 50 years, he says it’s much more than just some teenage prank. He says words matter.

“Basically they are continuously trying to develop the hate, re-invent the hate. And nourish the hate. And feed the hate. That’s not cool,” he said.

Many residents share his sentiment.

“It’s not a joke. It’s a message. It is a message. It’s a strong message,” said one man, who also lives a few houses down from the vandalized house.

He says his big concern is that these types of incidents are becoming normal, especially in light of the growing racial tension across the country. Now, he wants his neighborhoods to unite against hate.

“We have to be united. And it’s a message also for us, for neighbors, for schools, for teachers, for workers, for everybody. It means we have to do something,” he said.

City crews painted over the graffiti late Saturday night. West Sacramento Police Spokesman Sergeant Roger Kinney says that Police have not seen anything like this in the City of West Sacramento before. Sergeant Kinney tells CBS13 that the Police department is determined to go to great lengths to find the person who did this.

If anyone has information about the crime they are asked to call West Sacramento Police at 916-372-3375.

CBS13 reached out to the owner of the home, a property management company, who didn’t return our calls.