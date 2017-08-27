Win Tickets To See Creedence Clearwater Revisited And Three Dog Night!

Enjoy a night of “Classic American Rock Bands!” Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Three Dog Night are coming to Thunder Valley Casino Resort on September 15th, and 1140 has your tickets!
The Creedence effect will be in full force, as original members and Hall of Fame rockers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford perform hit songs like Susie Q, Lodi, Who’ll Stop The Rain, and Born On The Bayou.
Three Dog Night shares the stage, with smash hits like Shambala, Black and White, and Joy To The World.
1140 has your tickets to win every morning this week!
Listen to The Drive 6am-9am and win a pair of tickets!
Click HERE for contest rules.
Opening night tickets start at just fifteen dollars! Buy your tickets HERE!