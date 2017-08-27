Win Tickets To See Creedence Clearwater Revisited And Three Dog Night!

Filed Under: 1140, Concerts, Creedence Clearwater, Creedence Clearwater Revisited, KHTK, Music, Three Dog Night, Thunder Valley, Thunder Valley Casino Resort

Enjoy a night of “Classic American Rock Bands!” Creedence Clearwater Revisited and Three Dog Night are coming to Thunder Valley Casino Resort on September 15th, and 1140 has your tickets!

The Creedence effect will be in full force, as original members and Hall of Fame rockers Stu Cook and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford perform hit songs like Susie Q, Lodi, Who’ll Stop The Rain, and Born On The Bayou.

Three Dog Night shares the stage, with smash hits like Shambala, Black and White, and Joy To The World.

1140 has your tickets to win every morning this week!

Listen to The Drive 6am-9am and win a pair of tickets!

Click HERE for contest rules.

Opening night tickets start at just fifteen dollars! Buy your tickets HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch