Man Who Threw Girlfriend’s Body Down Well Gets 10-Year Sentence

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A man initially charged with murder after his girlfriend’s body was found in a well has pleaded guilty to desecrating her remains by throwing her body into the hole.
Perry Pruitt was ordered to spend four years in prison. His 10-year sentence will be suspended if he successfully completes four years of probation.
Prosecutors dropped the murder charge against Pruitt after finding evidence Patricia Freeman used cocaine in the 57-year-old’s brain and liver.
Authorities say those findings likely meant they couldn’t convince a jury Freeman died after Pruitt may have broken her neck.
Neighbors complaining of bad-tasting water led investigators to find Freeman’s body in the Anderson County well in February 2015.
Investigators told media outlets they found stockpiles of bottled water when they arrested Pruitt at his home.
