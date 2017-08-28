Police: Man Ate McDonald’s In Kitchen Where He Strangled Wife

SPANISH FORK, Utah (AP) – A Utah man is under arrest in what police are calling the strangulation death of his wife.
The Daily Herald newspaper reports (http://bit.ly/2xrd9Z4) authorities found indications 35-year-old Curtis Nichols ate a meal from McDonald’s in the kitchen where his wife’s body was found.
Police say he told investigators that he found Robin Nichols dead after returning from Wal-Mart with the fast food Thursday night.
But officers say the time-stamp on his receipt didn’t match the story he told, and they also found scratches on his head that he’d tried to hide with a hat.
He was arrested Saturday, after an autopsy showed she died of strangulation. The couple lived with their three children.
No lawyer was immediately listed for Nichols in court records.
