Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor. The guys debated the fight and asked who were the big winners after the fight. The guys also talked about the Isaiah Thomas Kyrie Irving trade, and try to predict what the future of this trade is going to be. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up their talk on the Mayweather McGregor fight, and gave their best and worst from the weekend. The guys also went over their Best and Worst from the Weekend. The guys also talked about the illegal streaming of the Mayweather McGregor, and what people get out of streaming on social media. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys the guys talked about some of the Week 3 preseasons games, and previewed the upcoming NFL Season. This led to a longer discussion about the Oakland Raiders, and what they’re going to have to do to make a run in the playoffs. The guys also talked about Dream Team week on the Olympic Channel, and if they would be watching. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

