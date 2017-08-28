The “Sporting” Event of the Year: The Lo-Down – 8/28

Hour 1

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Floyd Mayweather Jr. (R) hits Conor McGregor in the ninth round of their super welterweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mayweather won by 10th-round TKO.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor. The guys debated the fight and asked who were the big winners after the fight.  The guys also talked about the Isaiah Thomas Kyrie Irving trade, and try to predict what the future of this trade is going to be.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: Floyd Mayweather Jr. walks to his corner after a round in his super welterweight boxing match against Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys finished up their talk on the Mayweather McGregor fight, and gave their best and worst from the weekend.  The guys also went over their Best and Worst from the Weekend.  The guys also talked about the illegal streaming of the Mayweather McGregor, and what people get out of streaming on social media.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 3

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 26: Gabe Jackson #66 of the Oakland Raiders celebrates the first quarter touchdown by Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Oakland Raiders against the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2017 in Arlington, Texas.

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys the guys talked about some of the Week 3 preseasons games, and previewed the upcoming NFL Season.  This led to a longer discussion about the Oakland Raiders, and what they’re going to have to do to make a run in the playoffs.  The guys also talked about Dream Team week on the Olympic Channel, and if they would be watching.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

