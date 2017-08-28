HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help

Wild Wild West; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/28

Filed Under: AFC West, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Oakland Raiders

Hour 1

On the Monday edition of the Grant Napear show with Doug Christie, Doug and Grant come out the box talking Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor and why Grant didn’t watch the fight. Plus, Grant tells a story about what he was doing and who he had the pleasure to be mingling with on Saturday evening. Hint… Hint… It’s a Cowboy

 

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, the Kansas City Chiefs beat Reporter Blair Kerkhoff joined the fellas to talk Chiefs season preview. Hear Blair, talk about the outstanding defense and the steady offense. Plus

 

Hour 3

Doug and Grant talk Los Angeles Chargers in hour three and give their thoughts on how they will fair this season. Plus does the NFL need to change the Thursday Night football divisional games… hear Doug and Grant discuss the topic.

 

Hour 4

The fellas continue to talk the AFC West division preview with Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.Com. Listen to Andrew talk about the Bronco’s defense and how they plan to hope their offense is steady enough to compete with the best in the league.

 

More from Grant Napear
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch