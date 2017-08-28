Hour 1
On the Monday edition of the Grant Napear show with Doug Christie, Doug and Grant come out the box talking Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor and why Grant didn’t watch the fight. Plus, Grant tells a story about what he was doing and who he had the pleasure to be mingling with on Saturday evening. Hint… Hint… It’s a Cowboy
Hour 2
In hour two of the show, the Kansas City Chiefs beat Reporter Blair Kerkhoff joined the fellas to talk Chiefs season preview. Hear Blair, talk about the outstanding defense and the steady offense. Plus
Hour 3
Doug and Grant talk Los Angeles Chargers in hour three and give their thoughts on how they will fair this season. Plus does the NFL need to change the Thursday Night football divisional games… hear Doug and Grant discuss the topic.
Hour 4
The fellas continue to talk the AFC West division preview with Andrew Mason of DenverBroncos.Com. Listen to Andrew talk about the Bronco’s defense and how they plan to hope their offense is steady enough to compete with the best in the league.