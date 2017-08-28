Woman Shot Multiple Times, Suspect Barricaded Inside Sacramento Home

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A woman was shot multiple times by a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a home, Sacramento Police said on Monday.
The shooting happened at around 4 p.m. on Monday.
Police say a woman was shot multiple times. She has been transported to the hospital and has undergone surgery. She is currently stable, but her condition is unknown.
Police believe a male suspect has barricaded himself in a home on the 2500 block of Erickson Way. Homes in the area have been evacuated, and remaining residents have been told to shelter in place.
The victim and the suspect knew each other, but police do not know the details of the relationship.
A second person was injured during the altercation, but police say it was not the result of a gunshot.