HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | CBS13 Red Cross Fund Drive

Power Conservation Urged As California Broils

Filed Under: heatwave, Sacramento, stockton

SACRAMENTO (AP) — The operator of California’s power grid is calling for voluntary conservation of electricity as an intense heat wave broils the state.

The California Independent System Operator says the so-called Flex Alert will be in effect from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Energy demand for the day is forecast to exceed 48,000 megawatts, which would be the highest demand on the grid so far this year.

Officials urge consumers to particularly conserve in the late afternoon because that’s when air conditioners typically at peak use.

Major appliances should be used before or after the Flex Alert period and air conditioners should be set at 78 degrees or higher.

No relief looks to be in sight from the high heat, as hot temperatures are expected to continue through the Labor Day Weekend.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch