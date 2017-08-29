HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | CBS13 Red Cross Fund Drive

How much a quarterback cost: The Drive – 8/29

HOUR 1:

Dave flew solo today and opened the show by talking about Matthew Stafford’s extension and Eric Dickerson’s one-day contract with the Rams. He also discussed whether Stafford’s contract was worth the money for the Lions.

 

HOUR 2:

In the second hour, Dave talked about the Rangers’ refusal to switch home series with the Astros during the flooding in Houston. He also had Yahoo Sports’ Chris Mannix on to talk about the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and the Isaiah Thomas-Kyrie Irving trade.

 

HOUR 3: 

Dave opened the third hour chatting with FOX Sports NFL rules analyst Mike Pereira about the new rules in the NFL. Dave also discussed his conundrum with a River Cats game and the Florida State-Alabama game on Saturday.

