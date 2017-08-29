Crews Battling Rapidly Growing Fire In Butte County, Evacuations Ordered

6 p.m. UPDATE: Fire crews estimate the blaze has grown to about 600 acres so far.
BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – Crews are battling a growing vegetation fire in Butte County.
The scene is in the Robinson Mill area, near Ponderosa Way, about 16 miles east of Oroville.
Cal Fire crews are at the scene. About 80 acres have burned so far.
Authorities say the fire has the potential to threaten homes. Evacuations have been ordered for the following areas: Lumpkin Road from Forbestown Road to the community of Feather Falls.
