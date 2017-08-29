San Francisco 49ers Trade Vance McDonald To The Pittsburgh Steelers

The San Francisco 49ers have traded TE Vance McDonald to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
McDonald, 27, has been traded in exchange for an undisclosed draft choice.
49ers GM John Lynch says “We would like to thank Vance for his contributions to this organization on the field and in the community over the last four seasons.”
He must pass a physical for the trade to be executed.
49ers trade TE Vance McDonald to the Steelers.
RELEASE: 49rs.co/Mfnu0u https://t.co/W3bYRjYdko—
San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) August 29, 2017