Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys started the show talking about Matthew Stafford’s new contract with the Detroit Lions and what it means for Stafford and the team. The guys also talked about Ezekiel Elliot’s hearing today to appeal his 6 game suspension. The guys finished the hour talking about the strange interview Tom Brady had when he was asked if he was friends with Floyd Mayweather. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talk with Larry Lage, Associated Press, to talk about Matthew Stafford’s new deal with the Lions, and also preview the Wolverines season. Then the guys started talking about Michael Jackson songs and Jason compared “Dirty Diana” to Matthew Stafford, and all hell broke loose. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about Matthew Stafford’s new deal and ask, “Who should be the highest paid player in the NFL”? Next, after Jason’s comments in the second hour the fellas come up with their Top 10 Michael Jackson’s songs, and compare them to some of the listeners and people from around the station. All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

