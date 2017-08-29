Woman, 33, Found Dead Outside California Punk Rock Festival

DEVORE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a 33-year-old woman was discovered dead in a car following a Southern California music festival over the weekend.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff says the woman was found unresponsive late Saturday in the parking lot of Glen Helen Amphitheater in Devore.

Efforts to revive her were unsuccessful and she was pronounced dead.

The Sun newspaper reported Monday that the woman was identified as Bridget Marie Soto of Bakersfield. An autopsy will determine the cause of death.

Authorities determined Soto had a ticket for the It’s Not Dead festival, but never entered the venue.

The newspaper says detectives found no evidence of foul play.

Nearly 10,000 fans attended the showcase of punk rock bands.

