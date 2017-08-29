HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | CBS13 Red Cross Fund Drive

Up North; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie – 8/29

Hour 1

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Matthew Stafford #9 of the Detroit Lions looks down field against the Green Bay Packers during first quarter action at Ford Field on January 1, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan

(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie began with a look at the Ezekiel Elliot appeal and why it is going to take 2 days to decide the suspension, the amount of money paid to Matthew Stafford as the highest paid player in the NFL and are joined by former NFL OL Willie Colon to talk all the news and notes around the league.

 

 

Hour 2

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - AUGUST 27: Bucky Hodges #84 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on in the preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers on August 27, 2017 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Vikings defeated the 49ers 32-31.

(Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

In hour two of the show, the fellas begin their look at the NFC North with Paul Allen of the Vikings as well as why no one in America cares about mens professional tennis.

 

Hour 3

mitchell trubisky Up North; The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie 8/29

Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

In hour three Tim Brando joined the guys to preview the upcoming college football season, and what some of the story lines will be during the season. Then Tom Thayer came on to preview the Chicago Bears season.

 

 

Hour 4

Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers drops back to pass in the second quarter during the NFC Wild Card game against the New York Giants at Lambeau Field on January 8, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Aaron Rodgers (Photo Credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Doug and Grant continue to talk NFC North preview and breakdown in hour 4, as the voice of the Detroit Lions Dan Miller joins the show , along with Packers beat reporter Bill Huber of the Packer Report.

