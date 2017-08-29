Hour 1

The Tuesday edition of The Grant Napear Show with Doug Christie began with a look at the Ezekiel Elliot appeal and why it is going to take 2 days to decide the suspension, the amount of money paid to Matthew Stafford as the highest paid player in the NFL and are joined by former NFL OL Willie Colon to talk all the news and notes around the league.

Hour 2

In hour two of the show, the fellas begin their look at the NFC North with Paul Allen of the Vikings as well as why no one in America cares about mens professional tennis.

Hour 3

In hour three Tim Brando joined the guys to preview the upcoming college football season, and what some of the story lines will be during the season. Then Tom Thayer came on to preview the Chicago Bears season.

Hour 4

Doug and Grant continue to talk NFC North preview and breakdown in hour 4, as the voice of the Detroit Lions Dan Miller joins the show , along with Packers beat reporter Bill Huber of the Packer Report.