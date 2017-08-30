What We Know On 3 Law Enforcement Officers Shot In Sacramento County

ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – Authorities say three law enforcement officers were shot near Fulton Avenue and Auburn Boulevard.
One sheriff’s deputy and two California Highway Patrol officers were shot, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms.
The following is a timeline of events provided by the sheriff’s department that led up to the shootings:
Law enforcement officers were surveilling a Ramada Inn on Fulton Avenue in the area late Wednesday morning investigating stolen vehicles. Two people were seen getting into a car and were then chased by authorities. The chase ended in Elk Grove and two women were taken into custody.
Investigators then found the room the suspects had fled from at the Ramada Inn. While attempting to do a search, a suspect from inside the room opened fire through the door — wounding two CHP investigators.
Deputies then responded to the back side of the hotel and were engaged by the suspect, who was reportedly armed with a high-powered rifle. Gunfire was exchanged and a Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy was hurt.
The suspect was then able to get into a car and led authorities on a chase down Fulton and El Camino Avenues before crashing near Watt.
The suspect then exchanged gunfire with authorities. He was hit by gunfire and was then taken into custody.
The three law enforcement officers and the suspect’s conditions are unknown. All have been taken to area hospitals.