HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help | CBS13 Fund Drive

Don’t bet on the Warriors to make the playoffs: The Drive – 8/30

Filed Under: Houston flood donations, Jim Kozimor, JJ Watt, Kevin Durant, Matt Barrows, Samsung, Vance McDonald

HOUR 1: 

J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans looks on before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on September 22, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts.

(Photo Credit: Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

Dave was flying solo again today. He opened the show talking about Isaiah Thomas’ defense of his injuries, the 49ers trade of Vance McDonald, and JJ Watt’s efforts to raise money for the Houston flood victims.

 

Listen to the whole hour here: 

 

HOUR 2: 

454092250 Dont bet on the Warriors to make the playoffs: The Drive 8/30

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

 

In Hour 2, Dave discussed JJ Watt’s donations to Houston flood victims, the Warriors odds to make the playoffs, and the Vance McDonald trade. He also had on Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee to talk about the 49ers ahead of their final preseason game.

 

Listen to  the whole hour here:

 

HOUR 3:

warriors cbs Dont bet on the Warriors to make the playoffs: The Drive 8/30

(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Jim Kozimor of NBC Sports Bay Area joined Dave for the top of the third hour. Dave also talked about Kevin Durant’s appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast and Dwyane Wade possibly going to Cleveland.

 

Listen to the whole hour here:

More from The Drive With Dave And Kayte
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch