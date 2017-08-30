HOUR 1:
Dave was flying solo again today. He opened the show talking about Isaiah Thomas’ defense of his injuries, the 49ers trade of Vance McDonald, and JJ Watt’s efforts to raise money for the Houston flood victims.
HOUR 2:
In Hour 2, Dave discussed JJ Watt’s donations to Houston flood victims, the Warriors odds to make the playoffs, and the Vance McDonald trade. He also had on Matt Barrows of the Sacramento Bee to talk about the 49ers ahead of their final preseason game.
HOUR 3:
Jim Kozimor of NBC Sports Bay Area joined Dave for the top of the third hour. Dave also talked about Kevin Durant’s appearance on the Bill Simmons podcast and Dwyane Wade possibly going to Cleveland.
