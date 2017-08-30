Driver Killed In Crash On Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver lost his life after his car skidded off of Garden Highway and into trees.
The crash was first reported about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the highway's intersection with Truxel Road.
According to Sacramento police, a driver went over the embankment there and into a wooded area.
https://twitter.com/Alisabecerra/status/902872598727376897
When officers got to the car – described as an Impala – they found two people inside, a man and a woman.
The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.
https://twitter.com/SacPolice/status/902859615477481473
Officers say the car skidded off the road after the driver didn't stop. Investigators are now trying to figure out why that happened.