Driver Killed In Crash On Garden Highway

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A driver lost his life after his car skidded off of Garden Highway and into trees.

The crash was first reported about 2 a.m. Wednesday at the highway's intersection with Truxel Road.

According to Sacramento police, a driver went over the embankment there and into a wooded area.

https://twitter.com/Alisabecerra/status/902872598727376897

When officers got to the car – described as an Impala – they found two people inside, a man and a woman.

The man died at the scene and the woman was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

https://twitter.com/SacPolice/status/902859615477481473

Officers say the car skidded off the road after the driver didn't stop. Investigators are now trying to figure out why that happened.

