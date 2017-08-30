BREAKING: Deputy shot today in Sacramento County dies; 2 CHP officers in stable condition

Family Escapes Hoverboard Fire Thanks To Their Safety Planning

Hoverboard causes fire in Portland home, family escapes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say a Portland family escaped their house after a hoverboard caused a fire.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports (https://goo.gl/5JSZM3 ) the fire started at the foot of the stairs in a home in Southwest Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Portland fire spokesman Lt. Damon Simmons says a boy was trapped upstairs but escaped using a collapsible ladder according to the family’s fire escape plan.

Simmons says no one was injured.

Simmons says it wasn’t clear if the hoverboard exploded or otherwise caught fire.

More than a half million hoverboards were recalled in July 2016 after several caught fire or exploded.

Simmons says the boy’s father extinguished the flames before firefighters arrived.

Officials continue to investigate.

 

