High School Football Games Shift Times Due To Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With dangerously high temperatures expected over Labor Day Weekend, many schools are moving around high school football games to keep players safe.
At this point, CIF Sac-Joaquin Section officials say 13 games have been changed.
These are the following games that have been changed:
Folsom-Jesuit moved to Folsom High, 5:30 p.m. JV/7:30 p.m. Varsity start times
Galt-Ripon JV shifted to 6 p.m./Varsity game after
Enochs-West shifted to 6/8:15 p.m.
Waterford-Hughson shifted to 7/9 p.m.
Ripon Christian/Stone Ridge Christian 7:30 varsity
Lathrop-Hilmar 6:30/8:30
Lincoln(S)-Pitman 5:30/8
Sierra-Central Valley 6/8
Laguna Creek-Franklin(EG) 6/8
Pacific Grove-Orestimba JV 6, varsity to follow
Sonora-Lodi 6/8
Los Banos-Liberty Ranch 6/8
On Saturday, the Delta Charter-Rite of Passage has been moved to 10 a.m. (from 1).