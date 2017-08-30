Mikuni Raising Money For Hurricane Harvey Victims With Rescue Roll

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Several local businesses have stepped up to help with recovery efforts in Texas.
Mikuni Japanese Restaurant and Sushi Bar is offering customers a tasty way to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey. They’ll be donating 100 percent of sales of their special “Rescue Roll” to relief efforts.
The Rescue Roll is made of seared tuna, panko shrimp and crab mix.
“I see the news and it was disaster, I say we can do something about [it],” said Taro Arai, CDO of Mikuni Restaurant Group. “We can’t be there, so why not we sell Rescue Roll again to help these people who need help.”
The last time Mikuni offered the Rescue Roll was back in 2011 to help those affected by the earthquake and tsunami in Japan.
“Already one customer bought 50 rolls in one shot,” Arai said.
They sold more than 4,000 rolls in two weeks back in 2011.