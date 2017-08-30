HARVEY FLOODS HOUSTON: Latest Updates | Track Prediction | How You Can Help | CBS13 Fund Drive

Modesto Officer Killed In Hit-And-Run To Be Laid To Rest

MODESTO (CBS13) – A Modesto police sergeant hit and killed while riding his bicycle will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Sgt. Michael Pershall died last week after being struck by a DUI suspect on Merle Avenue.

He was honored last Thursday night during a candlelight vigil at Modesto’s Bel Passi Park.

Modesto police say they will livestream Wednesday’s service through their Facebook page and YouTube channel.

The service starts at 11 a.m. at Cross Point Community Church. His body will then be taken to Lakewood Memorial Park.

A procession will run from the church to the cemetery. The route will start at the church on 11th and I Streets, follow 10th Street to D Street to Yosemite Boulevard, then turn onto Santa Fe Avenue to Lakewood Memorial Park.

