Cal Fire: At Least 10 Homes Destroyed So Far In Butte County’s Ponderosa Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (CBS13) – The latest on the Ponderosa Fire in Butte County:

10 a.m.

Cal Fire says at least 10 homes have been destroyed in the Ponderosa Fire. Another five homes have been damaged, according to Cal Fire numbers.

Evacuation orders remain in effect for residents on Lumpkin Road, from Forbestown Road to Cal Fire Station 51, and the community of Feather Falls.

Two evacuation centers are open, one at the Ponderosa Community Center in Brownsville and another at the Church of the Nazarene in Oroville.

Firefighters from around the state are continuing to show up to help try and slow the flames.

The cause of the fire, which is burning about two miles northwest of Forbestown, is still under investigation.

8:30 a.m.

A wildfire burning out of control about 16 miles east of Oroville has forced some to evacuate.

Several structures have been burned by the Ponderosa Fire burning near Ponderosa Way and Lumpkin Road in Butte County.

Cal Fire says the #PonderosaFire has burned 2,500 acres and is 0% contained in Butte CO. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/EyVM7vkU3r — Sean Bennett (@tvseanb) August 30, 2017

Evacuations are being ordered for the community of Feather Falls.

Crews are on the ground and in the air, working to put out the flames.

As of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire says the fire has burned 2,500 acres. Evacuations are still in progress, authorities say.