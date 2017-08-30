QB Aaron Rodgers Supports Kaepernick, States “He Should Be On A Roster Right Now”

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

Green Bay Packers’ Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33-year-old California native, was in the mix to be the no. 1 pick overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2005 NFL Draft.

Here we are, 12 years later, and he’s now supporting a former 49ers quarterback who helped the team appear in both the Super Bowl and an NFC Championship game.

On Wednesday, Mina Kimes of ESPN The Magazine released an article about Rodgers, allowing readers to get the inside scoop of a Super Bowl champion and an overall respected player.

She tweeted that Rodgers came to her house to do the interview.

In the article, Kimes passed along comments made by Rodgers when discussing the Colin Kaepernick controversy that began in an August preseason game in 2016 when he kneeled during the National Anthem.

He stated it would be “ignorant” to believe the fact that Kaepernick still being a free-agent isn’t impacted by the protest, which generated national headlines.

“I think he should be on a roster right now,” the Packers signal-caller said. “I think because of his protests, he’s not.”

While he adds that he won’t be kneeling during the anthem, he respects and supports NFL players that will.

“I’m gonna stand because that’s the way I feel about the flag—but I’m also 100 percent supportive of my teammates or any fellow players who are choosing not to,” Rodgers told Kimes. “They have a battle for racial equality. That’s what they’re trying to get a conversation started around.”

Rodgers went on to say he believes the country needs to “remedy and improve” racial equality and that he’s looking to develop his own understanding of the subject.

You can read Kimes’ full article here.