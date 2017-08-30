Report: Packers Sign Ex-49ers LB Ahmad Brooks To 1-Year Deal

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
Just five days after being released by the San Francisco 49ers, linebacker Ahmad Brooks inked a 1-year deal with the Green Bay Packers for up to $5 million.
NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport tweeted the report Wednesday morning.
Brooks was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2006, where he played two seasons before being waived.
He was picked up by the 49ers prior to the 2008 season before being waived and resigned. He officially began playing with the team in 2009, where he averaged 33 tackles and 6.4 sacks per season.
He made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2013.