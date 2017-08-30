BREAKING: Deputy shot today in Sacramento County dies; 2 CHP officers in stable condition

Report: Raiders, WR Seth Roberts Agree To 2-Year Contract Extension

Filed Under: Contract Extension, NFL, Oakland Raiders, Seth Roberts

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

The Oakland Raiders and wide receiver Seth Roberts agreed to a 3-year new contract, per NFL Analyst Ian Rapoport.

The contract is a 2-year extension on Roberts’ remaining one. He was set to make $615,000 before becoming a restricted free-agent but now will be earning $12 million, $6.45 million guaranteed.

Roberts was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014. That August, Roberts was waived by the Raiders and signed to the practice squad the next day.

He made the final roster in 2015 and now has two years under his belt for the Silver and Black, averaging 12.5 yards per catch for 10 touchdowns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS13 | CBS Sacramento

Get Our App
Get The CBS Sacramento Weather AppGet the latest radar, CBS13 AppCasts and hour-by-hour forecasts. You can also send your weather pics.
Follow Us On Facebook

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch