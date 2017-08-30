Report: Raiders, WR Seth Roberts Agree To 2-Year Contract Extension

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK
The Oakland Raiders and wide receiver Seth Roberts agreed to a 3-year new contract, per NFL Analyst Ian Rapoport.
The contract is a 2-year extension on Roberts’ remaining one. He was set to make $615,000 before becoming a restricted free-agent but now will be earning $12 million, $6.45 million guaranteed.
Roberts was signed by the Oakland Raiders as an undrafted free agent in 2014. That August, Roberts was waived by the Raiders and signed to the practice squad the next day.
He made the final roster in 2015 and now has two years under his belt for the Silver and Black, averaging 12.5 yards per catch for 10 touchdowns.