Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million For Harvey Relief

NFL Committing $90 Million To Social Justice CausesThe NFL is committing $90 million over the next seven years to social justice causes in a three-segment plan that involves league players.

Mayor: San Francisco Is And Will Always Be A 'Sanctuary City'The office of Mayor Ed Lee issued a statement that San Francisco is and always will be a "Sanctuary City."

McDonald's Manager To Get $110K For Helping Catch Suspected Serial KillerA McDonald's manager who gave police a loaded gun that led to the arrest of a suspect in a series of killings in Tampa will receive a $110,000 reward.

A Man's Tattoo Left Doctors Debating Whether To Save His LifeTattoos, while clearly administered with a patient's wishes, aren't legally binding, and are usually considered too ambiguous to act upon.