Wyoming QB Josh Allen Says It Would Be ‘A Dream Come True’ To Play For The 49ers

by Cutter Hicks, Sports 1140 KHTK

ESPN‘s NFL Insider Adam Schefter sat down with two college quarterbacks Wednesday afternoon during his “Know it from Adam” podcast.

After talking to USC’s Sam Darnold and getting to know the Rose Bowl-winning QB, Schefter brought in Wyoming thrower Josh Allen.

Allen and the Cowboys have come off an 8-5 season in 2016, losing to BYU by three points in the 2016 Poinsettia Bowl. Like with Darnold, the analyst wanted to learn about the quarterback, where he came from, what it’s like being a star player, and what he believes the future will hold.

During the latter question, when he asked which team would be an ideal landing spot for the California-native quarterback when entering the NFL, Allen instantly answered by sticking with his Bay Area roots.

“I grew up a Niners fan, it’s about 2, 2 and a half hours from my home town so it would be easy for my family to commute there. Obviously they have a long storied tradition of great quarterbacks with, you know, Steve Young, Joe Montana, and that’s my favorite team man. It’d be kind of a dream come true to play for them…,” he said in the podcast.

Allen is heading into his third year as Cowboys’ quarterback as a junior. In his first year at Wyoming, he played in two games and made one start before suffering a broken collarbone which ended his season.

In his sophomore year in 2016, he held a 56 percent completion rating and a 28-15 TD/INT ratio.

For his favorite NFL, well, the 49ers are coming off an historically abysmal year for the franchise with a 2-14 record in 2016. They drafted QB C.J. Beathard out of Iowa in the recent 2017 NFL Draft as a backup to ninth year-veteran Brian Hoyer.

However, there is still hope for fans that the Niners take a chance with another quarterback in 2018.

Sports Illustrated‘s Chris Burke currently has the Jacksonville Jaguars selecting Allen at no. 10 in their 2018 NFL Mock Draft list. However, the season hasn’t even begun yet for NFL nor the Wyoming Cowboys.

Will the 49ers continue to play miserable ball and drop to a high pick in 2018? Will Allen go as high as the single digits in the draft?

There’s still plenty of football to come before these mock lists become official.