49ers Acquire Offensive Lineman Laken Tomlinson From Lions

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) – The San Francisco 49ers have acquired offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson from the Detroit Lions in exchange for an undisclosed draft pick.

The 49ers announced the deal on Thursday and say Tomlinson still must pass a physical to make it official.

Tomlinson was drafted 28th overall in 2015 by Detroit as the final first-round pick by former Lions general manager Martin Mayhew. Mayhew is now a personnel executive for the 49ers.

Tomlinson played 32 games the past two seasons and made 24 starts. The Niners need help on the interior line after starting right guard Joshua Garnett injured his knee in training camp and might not be ready for the start of the season.

