All You Need Is Confidence: The Lo-Down – 8/31

Hour 1

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 7, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio.

(Photo Credit: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kyrie Irving Isaiah Thomas trade finally going through, and how both teams will do after the trade.  The guys also talked about the news of Zach Randolph getting his charges reduced from an arrest earlier in the month.  The guys also talked about the Lakers getting fined for tampering.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

Hour 2

SAN DIEGO, CA - JANUARY 01: Th offense of the San Diego Chargers in huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the Chargers 37-27 loss to the Chiefs during the 1st half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California.

(Photo by Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the upcoming College Football season opener, and what some of the storylines will be this season.  The guys also talked about the upcoming season for their Chargers, and their first season in Los Angeles.  This led to talk about attendance numbers in sports, and how off they are.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

Hour 3

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Albert Breer’s newest Colin Kaepernick article, and the guys break it down.  Next, Kevin McGuire, College Football Talk, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming College Football season.  All that and more on The Lo-Down exclusively on Sports 1140 KHTK daily from 12-3PM.

 

