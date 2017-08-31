Hour 1

In the first hour of the Lo-Down the guys talked about the Kyrie Irving Isaiah Thomas trade finally going through, and how both teams will do after the trade. The guys also talked about the news of Zach Randolph getting his charges reduced from an arrest earlier in the month. The guys also talked about the Lakers getting fined for tampering.

Hour 2

In the second hour of the show the guys talked about the upcoming College Football season opener, and what some of the storylines will be this season. The guys also talked about the upcoming season for their Chargers, and their first season in Los Angeles. This led to talk about attendance numbers in sports, and how off they are.

Hour 3

In the final hour of the Lo-Down the guys talk about Albert Breer's newest Colin Kaepernick article, and the guys break it down. Next, Kevin McGuire, College Football Talk, joins the guys to talk about the upcoming College Football season.

