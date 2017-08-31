Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Driver In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man riding a bicycle has died after he was struck by a driver Wednesday night.
The scene was near Mack Road and Summersdale Drive.
Sacramento police say the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Officers say they responded to the scene and found a bicyclist lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.
The driver stayed at the scene. He was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.
Authorities have only identified the bicyclist killed as a man in his 50s.
Police do not suspect DUI in the accident.