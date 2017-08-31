HARVEY: Latest developments | How to help | More from CBS Dallas-Ft. Worth

Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Driver In South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man riding a bicycle has died after he was struck by a driver Wednesday night.

The scene was near Mack Road and Summersdale Drive.

Sacramento police say the accident happened around 9:20 p.m. Officers say they responded to the scene and found a bicyclist lying in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

mack rd fatal 1 Bicyclist Struck, Killed By Driver In South Sacramento

Scene of the accident Wednesday night. (Credit: Larry Farley)

The driver stayed at the scene. He was also injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities have only identified the bicyclist killed as a man in his 50s.

Police do not suspect DUI in the accident.

