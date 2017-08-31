HARVEY: Latest developments | How to help | More from CBS Dallas-Ft. Worth

Police Warn Of More ‘Creepy Clown’ Sightings

Filed Under: creepy clowns, IT

SACRAMENTO (CBS) – Law enforcement officers warn that ‘creepy clown’ sightings could be making a return this year.

A bulletin issued by Pennsylvania State Police warn that sightings could show up in September around the 8th when the reboot of Stephen King’s “It” hits theaters.

Several incidents where people donned clown costumes to scare others were reported across the country in 2016 and caused concern not only among residents but professional clowns as well.

On October 6, 2016, two students and a school employee from Granite Bay High School reportedly played a hoax on a student by dressing up as clowns to scare him. This “sighting” was subsequently posted on Instagram and caused alarm on campus, the Roseville Joint Union High School District reported.

“I don’t want to be scared. I want to go out my door and I want to make children smile, without being scared,” says Kelly Martinez, who’s been a professional clown for over 30 years in the Vacaville area.

ALSO READ: Series Of ‘Creepy Clown’ Threats Have Professional Clowns Crying Foul

Martinez says that since the “creepy clown” stories made national news, she and other professional clowns felt the backlash.

She says parents canceled her bookings out of fear.

