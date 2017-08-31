Memorial Fund Established For Sacramento Deputy Killed In Shootout

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A well respected, seasoned veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s department was killed in the line of duty and two California Highway Patrol officers were also shot on Wednesday.

The suspect who shot is a 31-year-old man from the Bay Area.

Deputy Robert French, 52, was a 21-year veteran of the department. He was shot and killed by the suspect inside a Ramada Inn off Auburn Boulevard and Fulton Avenue early Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting started with a stolen car pursuit where two women were taken into custody, and later resulted in a second pursuit with the male subject.

“We lost a deputy sheriff but the entire community and all agencies lost a brother officer and that’s just something you don’t come back from,” said Sacramento Sheriff Scott Jones.

Rest easy Deputy French, we have the watch from here 💙 @sacsheriff #sacpd pic.twitter.com/XOGBpdiC09 — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) August 31, 2017

The suspect’s car crashed near El Camino and Watt.

After an exchange of gunfire with officers, the suspect was struck and was taken into custody.

The two CHP officers were also shot during the incident are expected to recover.

The suspects’ identities have not been released.

Detectives will be investigating the crime scenes for several more days to come.

The Sacramento County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association has established a memorial fund for French. Checks can be made out to the “Robert French Memorial Fund” and sent to CAHP Credit Union, 2843 Manlove Road Sacramento, CA 95826.