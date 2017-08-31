Search On For Elk Grove Home Robbery Suspect

Filed Under: burglary, Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Police are asking for help in identifying a home robbery suspect who hit an Elk Grove home.

The incident happened back on Aug. 16. Elk Grove police say the suspect got into a home along Hawley Way through an open garage door and started taking things from the kitchen counter.

At some point, the homeowner interrupted the suspect and confronted him, but the suspect instead grabbed more items and walked on by.

Photos of the burglary suspect provided by the Elk Grove Police Department.

Surveillance photos of the suspect have now been released. Of note, the suspect was wearing yellow and blue gloves at the time of the incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call detectives at (916) 478-8060.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Josef Dietrich says:
    August 31, 2017 at 11:37 am

    You can thank the democrats and their Proposition 47 for this.
    Early release for “minor, non-violent offenders” is a Liberal-Left code word for drug addicts who steal to support their habits.
    Prop. 47 lets out thousands of these thieves early, every month.

    Even worse, Prop. 47 says no serious jail/prison time, if the value of the stolen stuff is $900 or less.
    That is why the crooks keep stealing, because they know the punishment is non-existent.
    This burglar was confronted, but he kept stealing while the homeowner watched.

    If the homeowner had a gun, he could have given this thief what he deserved.

