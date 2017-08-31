LA Votes To Replace Columbus Day With Indigenous Peoples Day

RAMADA SHOOT-OUT: Suspects identified | Deputy killed on anniversary of parents' deathMore coverage
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The City Council has voted to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day as an official Los Angeles holiday.

Councilmembers voted 14-1 to make the second Monday in October a day to commemorate indigenous, aboriginal and native people. It will be a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, a member of the Wyandotte Nation tribe, pushed for the switch. Some activists view Christopher Columbus as a symbol of genocide for native peoples.

Councilman Joe Buscaino was the lone “no” vote on Wednesday. He sided with Italian-Americans, who view Columbus Day as a celebration of their national heritage.

Los Angeles joins San Francisco and several other cities nationwide in honoring native Americans in lieu of Columbus.

  1. alphawolf1 (@alphawolf1) says:
    August 31, 2017 at 7:58 am

    Better late than never I guess. Figures some Italian councilmen wouldn’t vote to change it. Hey dufass, Columbus never set foot on American Soil, he didn’t discover $hit.

    Reply
  2. Jerry Cason says:
    August 31, 2017 at 10:36 am

    WE SHOULD GIVE LA BACK TO MEXICO ALONG WITH HOLLYWOOD

    Reply

