VIDEO: Officer Drives Through Wildfire In Northern California

REDDING (CBS13) – A highway patrol officer captured dramatic video while driving through a wildfire in far Northern California.
The Helena Fire is burning uncontrolled between the Helena and Junction City areas of Trinity County. Residents in the largely rural area are being evacuated.
Wednesday, in the heat of the initial fire fight, a California Highway Patrol officer from the Trinity River division captured video of flames while driving down Highway 299.
Several pockets of intense flames can be seen in the video – including one point where it looks like a structure is on fire.
Authorities have yet confirm if any homes have been destroyed in the fire.
As of Thursday, the fire has burned about 6,000 acres and is still burning uncontained.
Several large wildfires are burning all over Northern California, causing smoky conditions for the valley. Temperatures are expected to hit dangerous levels over Labor Day Weekend, with daytime highs expected to push past 110 degrees in the Central Valley Friday through Sunday.
A Red Flag Warning is in effect for most of the northern half of a state until Saturday, the National Weather Service says.