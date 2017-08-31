Pizza Hut Delivers Pizzas By Kayak To Flood Victims

Credit: Shayda Habib

(CBS) – Texas residents stranded by floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey got a hot, cheesy surprise.

Pizza Hut employees delivered pizzas to residents in need.

After the torrential rains stopped falling, Shayda Habib, a Pizza Hut manager in Oak Lakes, Texas decided it wanted to help stranded neighbors by preparing and delivering food to them.

 

Credit: Shayda Habib

“When I heard there were families in need, I knew we needed to act fast. I called my husband and asked him to gather up kayaks and meet me at the restaurant,” Habib said in a press release.

 

That’s exactly what she and the other employees did. They made 120 pizzas, packaged them up in red delivery pouches, and loaded them onto kayaks. They then went door to door giving them out.

“The people in the houses didn’t expect us to come. It was so nice to see their smiles after so much gloom,” she said.

Habib says she plans on delivering pizzas until the store runs out of food.

