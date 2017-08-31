HOUR 1:
Dave opened the show by recapping the completion of the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, Vontaze Burfict’s suspension being reduced, and Joe Haden signing with the Steelers.
HOUR 2:
In the second hour, Dave broke down Le’Veon Bell’s rap at extreme depth in order to decipher just what the lyrics mean. Aaron Torres of FOX Sports joined the show to talk about the upcoming college football season and break down the Florida State-Alabama matchup.
HOUR 3:
The third hour started with Sean Salisbury of SB Nation Radio was on to talk about his experience with the flooding devastation in Houston. Kings head coach Dave Joerger joined the show to talk about his experience in his first year as the Kings head coach and how he approaches coaching a young team like the Kings.
