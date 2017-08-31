Shelter Dog That Was Slated To Be Euthanized Now Helping With Rescues In Texas

HOUSTON (CBS) – Several years after being rescued, a one-time Sacramento shelter dog has become a rescuer himself and is now in Texas with his handler to help those affected by flooding.
Rocket is a Border Collie mix who was deployed in the wake of Hurricane and Tropical Storm Harvey with his handler, Mike Stornetta, with the Windsor Fire Protection District.
According to the National Disaster Search Dog Foundation, this marks Rocket and Mike’s second deployment together. They’ve been partnered since August 2014 and Rocket was first deployed last year following a plane crash in Santa Rosa.
Back in 2012, when he was living at the Sacramento SPCA’s shelter, Rocket failed the tests to become a search and rescue dog.
In fact, Rocket had so much energy, he was thought to be unadoptable and was even slated to be euthanized.